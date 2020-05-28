Punjab CM Hails 'Fellow Punjabi' Sonu Sood in Emotional Post for Helping Migrants amid Crisis

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a real life hero for many people during the lockdown, following his proactiveness in helping out migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra.

Hundreds of people have been constantly trying to reach out to his team, seeking different kind of help. The Dabaang actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP and also launched a toll free number - 18001213711 - through which one can reach out to his team for help.

While social media has gone abuzz with netizens hailing the actor's philanthropy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, too took to Twitter to appreciate the Sood, who's a Punjabi by descent.

The minister said, "It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need & this time it is our Moga boy @SonuSood, who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food & transportation. Good work Sonu!"

It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need & this time it is our Moga boy @SonuSood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food & transportation. Good work Sonu! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 28, 2020

No sooner had the chief minister praised the actor, netizens also thronged to the post to reiterate similar thoughts towards the actor.

You should reward him sir🙏 — Satya sri (@satya71440970) May 28, 2020

Sonu Sood should be made brand ambassador of Punjab for his immense contribution in need of an hour (#COVID19 Pandemic days). — Sandy (@sandyluvs4ever) May 28, 2020

Punjabis have great heart ! Working for society during this crisis is great Sewa ! — Aurora M(Life Marbles) (@msarora23) May 28, 2020

Hats off to Sonu Sood. Just encourage others you may find many more sons of soil. — Mahesh Chandra (@mahesh_2901) May 28, 2020