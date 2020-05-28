BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Punjab CM Hails 'Fellow Punjabi' Sonu Sood in Emotional Post for Helping Migrants amid Crisis

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Hundreds of people have been constantly trying to reach out to his team, seeking different kind of help.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a real life hero for many people during the lockdown, following his proactiveness in helping out migrant workers stranded in Maharashtra.

Hundreds of people have been constantly trying to reach out to his team, seeking different kind of help. The Dabaang actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP and also launched a toll free number - 18001213711 - through which one can reach out to his team for help.

While social media has gone abuzz with netizens hailing the actor's philanthropy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, too took to Twitter to appreciate the Sood, who's a Punjabi by descent.

The minister said, "It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need & this time it is our Moga boy @SonuSood, who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food & transportation. Good work Sonu!"

No sooner had the chief minister praised the actor, netizens also thronged to the post to reiterate similar thoughts towards the actor.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading