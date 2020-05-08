Punjab CM Teams Up with 5-year-old Tiktok Star to Talk About Social Distancing

Not sticking to social distancing norms has been troubling India’s fight against the novel coronavirus since the nationwide lockdown began.

However, a five-year-old by the name of Noorpreet Kaur in Moga has paired up with the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to create awareness about social distancing amid the pandemic, via Tiktok.

Noor is the daughter of a daily wage earner from Bhinder Kalan village in Moga. Noor’s father Satnam Singh works as a labourer at a brick-kiln, while her mother is a homemaker. She and her sister study at the village’s government primary school.

In her latest video, she is seen complaining to the Punjab CM that a group of boys are off to play cricket despite her warning to stay at home during the lockdown.

If a little kid can understand that the lockdown has been lifted for only for doing very important things & not for fun activities, surely we all can understand it too! Do not step out unless necessary! @nsui @IYC @INCIndia @PMOIndia @DainikBhaskar @aajtak @thetribunechd @ANI pic.twitter.com/4qiBtOIG21 — Punjab Youth Congres (@IYCPunjab) May 8, 2020

In his response, Capt Amarinder Singh tells the boys to follow the lockdown guidelines.

The video, which has been shared by The Indian youth congress on Twitter, has been widely appreciated.

Noor, who is seen in the avatar of a young Sikh boy in the video, had earlier teamed up with the Moga police to spread the message of social distancing.

Five-year-old Noorpreet Kaur, who answers to Noor, of Bhinder Kalan village, has become an internet sensation with people from all over the globe waiting for her videos.