Punjab Cop's Song on Precautions to Fight Coronavirus is all You Need to Watch Today

Chandigarh: A baton wielding Punjab Police officer has sung a song to inspire people to stay indoors and make the fight against Coronavirus a success.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Pamma Malhi is urging people through the song to follow statewide lockdown rules and health advisory to enable the country to win a battle against the coronavirus.

A video of the Punjabi song was shared by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"A song on precautions against coronavirus creative way of spreading awareness on COVID-19," the Chief Minister wrote.

A song on precautions against Coronavirus by SI Baljinder Singh of @PunjabPoliceIndia. A creative way of spreading awareness on #COVIDー19. pic.twitter.com/Qvbc9bMWo1 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 1, 2020

The uniformed policeman is saying washing hands with soap and cleaning with hand sanitizers help the fighting coronavirus.

The lyrics of song are of Partap Paras.

In the video of nearly four minutes, the state police has been showcased with its relief operations.

As per official figures, a total of 1.42 crore cooked and dry meals were distributed among those in need, including migrants, construction workers, daily wagers and others who have no access to resources, till March 31.

To boost the morale of the frontline workers, the Chief Minister, who spent his initial years in the Indian Army, continued to reach out to the doctors, police and administrative officials working in the field and personally spoke to several of them during the day.

He assured them of the state government's full support in their war against this unprecedented crisis.