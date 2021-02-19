Punjab Driver Arrested for Running Over Motorist and Carrying Body on His Car's Rooftop for 10 Km

A car driver, who drove on with the body of a hit and run victim on his vehicle rooftop for about 10 km in Punjab's Mohali town before dumping it, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident was recorded on CCTV, and on that basis, the accused, Nirmal Singh, was arrested.

The victim was identified as Yogender Mandal (35), who was hit by Singh's car. The impact of the collision was so severe that Mandal's body landed on the car's rooftop. The driver, instead of stopping the vehicle, kept on driving at least for 10 km.

He later dumped the body and sped away. Police registered a case on a complaint by a passer-by.

According to reports, a total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in Pubjab in 2020, and 3,866 people lost their lives in the accidents. As per the data provided by the government earlier in February, Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

A pilot project, titled 'Accident Resolution Team-ART', was also initiated in Punjab earlier in the year in Patiala district under which teams led by station house officers visited and inspected the black spots in their respective jurisdictions.

Patiala Police has formulated 25 such ARTs and as many as 20 rectifications have already been realised, mostly on the Patiala-Sirhind road, resulting in a remarkable decline in the accident rate.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)