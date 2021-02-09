Meet AAP's Cutest New 'Star Campaigner' Who is Winning Hearts Ahead of Punjab Municipal Polls

With the upcoming municipal elections in Punjab around the corner, the state has been soaked by the poll spirit. But even as campaigning by candidates continued in full swing, a little campaigner for the Aam Aadmi Party has been winning hearts as well as social media.

The Aam Aadmi Party had announced in December that it will be contesting the municipal corporation and municipal committee elections in Punjab - to be held on February 14 - on their own party symbol. And their star campaigner seems to be a little boy who has been going door to door in Punjab along with his father who is contesting from AAP and seeking votes for him.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, the little campaigner can be seen ringing a doorbell and launching into his campaigning speech with speed once the potential voter opens the door. "Vote for my father," the kid said in Hindi, adding, "This is my father. He is contesting from AAP. Our symbol is the tractor. And this is his card, it contains more information about him," the little boy said.

CUTEST CAMPAIGN VIDEOA Small Kid seeks Vote for his Dad(AAP Candidate) during a Door to Door campaign in Punjab for MC Electioncc @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Cx565O1CJR— DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) February 8, 2021

The little speech left everyone laughing and has been going viral since. Even AAP's Raghav Chaddha, vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board who is in charge of overseeing elections in Punjab, shared the video with the caption, "AAP's star campaigner in upcoming Municipal polls in Punjab".

AAP's star campaigner in upcoming Municipal polls in Punjab :) https://t.co/p2WVSzISyu— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 9, 2021

A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for the February 14 municipal polls in Punjab, officials said on Saturday.

They said 15,305 candidates had filed nomination papers for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar panchayat elections.

According to data provided by the state election office, 2,832 contestants, out of total 9,222 candidates, are contesting as independents in the polls.

Out of the total candidates, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress, while 1,569 are Akali Dal nominees. The number of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are 1,003 and 1,606, respectively, it said.

Following its comprehensive victory in the Legislative Assembly elections in New Delhi last year, AAP in January announced its plan to contest Assembly elections from four more states - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Goa and Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI)