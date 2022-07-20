Punjab Police Has Epic Reply For Man Beaten Up For Texting 'I Like You' to Neighbour's Wife

Punjab Police are known for hopping on new trends to spread awareness in the most creative manner via social media. Another thing that makes them approachable is their epic responses on Twitter. Recently, netizens witnessed one such event when a man reached out to the police department with his ordeal on the micro-blogging site.

A Twitter user who goes by Sushant Dutt shared that he has been worried about his safety ever since he got beaten badly by one of his neighbours. But the event that led to the disturbing incident added a hilarious twist to the story. Apparently, Dutt sent an ‘I like you’ message to her neighbour’s wife and was caught afterwards. Things escalated quickly and the neighbour showed up at his doorstep to fight him.

The user elaborated that he was worried about his safety as he might get attacked again. In a now-deleted tweet, Dutt shared, “Sir I send “I Like u” message to someone, her husband came and beat me badly yesterday night, even I apologise again and again. But now I m worried about my Safety, plz do the needful, plz help and Safe my life, Today they might attack again”.

As soon as the help request caught the attention of the Punjab Police, they were quick to respond to his problem. However, their epic response has stolen the entire limelight on the micro-blogging site. Not only did the department sarcastically reprimand Dutt, but they also assured him that the right action will be taken against the neighbour if he files a report at the nearest police station.

The tweet reads, “Not sure what you were expecting on your unwarranted message to a woman, but they should not have beaten you up. They should have reported you to us and we would have served you right under the right sections of law. Both these offences will be duly taken care of as per law! You can visit the nearest PS and lodge the complaint.” Take a look at it below:

Not sure what you were expecting on your unwarranted message to a woman, but they should not have beaten you up. They should have reported you to us and we would have served you right under right sections of law. Both these offences will be duly taken care of as per law! https://t.co/qGmXNvubcO — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) July 19, 2022

Netizens have gone all out to laud the epic response of the Punjab Police on Twitter. While one wrote, “Epic response bro I love to spend time on Twitter.. it relaxes and entertains” another shared, “This was so funny. Gave me a good laugh. Thank you Punjab Police”.

😂🤣Epic response bro 👍i love to spend time on Twitter.. it relaxes and entertains. — The Mindful Sarkar✨🇮🇳💕 (@SarkarFires) July 19, 2022

This was so funny. Gave me a good laugh. Thank you Punjab Police 🥲 — 𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐁𝐉𝐏𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 🧹🧹 (@BobChill15) July 20, 2022

Twitter user Sanjay Dutt has deleted his Twitter profile for reasons unknown. The investigation into the matter hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.