Punjab Police Suspends SHO for Kicking Vegetable Vendor's Cart

With the current surge in the number of coronavirus cases, many parts of the country have gone into full or partial lockdown. There is a restriction on movements and the authorities are trying their best to implement these restrictions. However, a recent viral video of a Station House Officer from Punjab has raised eyebrows on the internet.

In the video, SHO Phagwara, Navdeep Singh was seen kicking a street vendor’s vegetable basket in the name of implementing the lockdown. The video of the incident got viral on the internet with people reacting strongly against the behavior of the officer in question. Punjab Police authorities too took cognizance of the video and acted against the officer in question. In a tweet, Punjab Police Director General, Dinkar Gupta informed that the officer has been suspended. The Punjab Police has also imitated a departmental inquiry against Navdeep Singh.

Absolutely shameful and unacceptable. I have suspended SHO Phagwara. Such misbehaviour will not be tolerated at any cost and those who indulge in it will have to face serious consequences. https://t.co/terAynz6ao— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 5, 2021

Speaking to news agency PTI, SSP Kapurthala, Kanwardeep Kaur said that this behaviour by the SHO is totally against the service rule and is unwarranted. She added that the incident has brought a bad name to the entire force. The police of Kapurthala has decided to compensate for the loss of the street vendor and are contributing money from their salaries to help the vendor.

The Punjab Government has imposed strict COVID restrictions till May 15. During this, all the non-essential shops will continue to remain close. Only essential shops will open for service. The directive orders also talk about RT PCR tests of street vendors and maintaining social distancing in the vegetable market. Punjab recorded a total of 8015 new coronavirus cases and 182 deaths on Wednesday. The state currently has over 63000 active cases of the COVID-19 infection.

Many other states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar have also imposed restrictions to control the surge in coronavirus cases.

The surge in the number of coronavirus cases continues with India reporting over 4.12 lakh new cases and 3,980 new deaths.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here