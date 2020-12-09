Punjab Scientist Refuses Award from Union Minister in Support of Farmers, Internet Hails Him a Hero

Varinderpal Singh, an agriculture scientist from Punjab Agricultural University, has refused to accept fertiliser industry body FAI's golden jubilee award in support of farmers' ongoing protest against new farm laws. Singh was joint winner of Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence for the best work done in the field of plant nutrition. The award includes Rs 2 lakh cash, gold medal and citation.

FAI's Director General Satish Chander confirmed that Singh refused to accept the award during its annual function held on Monday. "It was not right on his part, having come all the way, to refuse to accept this academic award," Chander told PTI.

Watch the video here:

Dr.Varinderpal Singh,Principal Soil Chemist,PAU, Ludhiana denied to receive FAI Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence and Gold Medal from Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, GOI while registering his protest to support farmers.He also wrote a letter to Pm#भारत_बंद_सफल_रहा pic.twitter.com/qUG0zg2oW0 — ਸਿਕੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਮੋਦੀਕੁਟ ਸਪੈਸ਼ਲਿਸਟ (@a3j09iA1eyLjCdC) December 8, 2020

There were total 34 awards across various categories, he added.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Lal Mandaviya was present in the award function.

"I have a humble submission that at this time of crisis for the nation, when farmers are on the roads, my conscious does not allow me to receive this award," Singh was being heard saying in a video uploaded on social media platforms.

Singh is being applauded for taking the stand in front of the government and raising his voice.

Thanks and Congratulations Dr Varinderpal Singh for taking this kind decision for the sake of our farmers. — iqdeep.singh (@iqdeepsingh89) December 9, 2020

Punjab’s new Hero dr Varinderpal Singh, Soil Scientist, PAU, Ludhiana, Punjab, India https://t.co/mX1UJkJIGP pic.twitter.com/cK88OanpAp — Chanchal Manohar Singh (@cmsingh1947) December 9, 2020

#farmerprotest #punjabiSwag 💪#indiafirst Agricultural scientist Dr Varinderpal Singh refuses Golden jubilee award (individual scientist) award for excellence in contributions on plant nutrition by Fertiliser Association of India in solidarity with farmers protest. pic.twitter.com/3YiQu7G1xV — Shalini R Kher (@shalsu) December 9, 2020

Showing solidarity with the farmers, Dr. Varinderpal Singh from PAU, Ludhiana refuses to accept an award by Union Minister(MoS) of Chemicals & Fertilisers pic.twitter.com/l4pSWgTEw7 — Avtar Singh Josan (@JosanAvtar) December 8, 2020

Dr. Varinderpal Singh , eminent scientist from the Department of Soil, Punjab Agriculture University humbly denied the Golden Jubilee Award of excellence for the work done in the field of Plant Nutrition in support of farmers.#takebackfarmbills#tractor2twitter pic.twitter.com/Y8cDaY04p7 — Mandeep Ghai (@mannghai) December 8, 2020

When eminent people like Dr. #VarinderPalSingh are refusing prestigious agricultural awards with a gesture without any malintent, to show their support & solidarity with the farmers; I think this calls for reconsideration of the decision taken by Govt.pic.twitter.com/sqtdmff1AE — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) December 9, 2020

Singh, who is a Principal Soil Chemist, Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural Univeristy, also apologised for not accepting the award.

(With PTI inputs)