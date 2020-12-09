News18 Logo

Punjab Scientist Refuses Award from Union Minister in Support of Farmers, Internet Hails Him a Hero

Varinderpal Singh, an agriculture scientist from Punjab Agricultural University, refused the award on stage saying that his concious does not allow him to accept the award hen farmers are protesting on the roads.

Buzz Staff

Varinderpal Singh, an agriculture scientist from Punjab Agricultural University, has refused to accept fertiliser industry body FAI's golden jubilee award in support of farmers' ongoing protest against new farm laws. Singh was joint winner of Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence for the best work done in the field of plant nutrition. The award includes Rs 2 lakh cash, gold medal and citation.

FAI's Director General Satish Chander confirmed that Singh refused to accept the award during its annual function held on Monday. "It was not right on his part, having come all the way, to refuse to accept this academic award," Chander told PTI.

Watch the video here:

There were total 34 awards across various categories, he added.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Lal Mandaviya was present in the award function.

"I have a humble submission that at this time of crisis for the nation, when farmers are on the roads, my conscious does not allow me to receive this award," Singh was being heard saying in a video uploaded on social media platforms.

Singh is being applauded for taking the stand in front of the government and raising his voice.

Singh, who is a Principal Soil Chemist, Department of Soil Science, Punjab Agricultural Univeristy, also apologised for not accepting the award.

(With PTI inputs)


