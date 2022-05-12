CHANGE LANGUAGE
Punjab Teachers Pounce on Free Lunch After Meeting CM Bhagwant Mann in Viral Video
3-MIN READ

Punjab Teachers Pounce on Free Lunch After Meeting CM Bhagwant Mann in Viral Video

Punjab Teachers Pounce on Free Lunch. (Image: Twitter)

Punjab Teachers Pounce on Free Lunch. (Image: Twitter)

The incident took place on Tuesday and was captured in a video that later went viral on Twitter.

Buzz Staff

Government school teachers and principals went berserk in a resort in Punjab and fought over free lunch following a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The incident took place on Tuesday and was captured in a video that later went viral on Twitter. The video showed a state of frenzy at the venue where teachers are principals from several schools crowded around a table. Initially, a person who appears to be the staff member at the meeting tried to keep things organised and distribute the plates in orderly fashion. However, the impatient school staff did not seem to like the idea and soon started grabbing the plates on their own. The scenes turned into complete chaos as everyone snatched the plates while jostling each other.

One of the persons even pulled the whole pile of plates towards him in a bid to get his hands on the free lunch. According to a report in The Indian Express, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had chaired a meeting with government schools and principals seeking suggestions from them to improve the quality of education. Soon after being shared on Twitter, the video amassed more than 5 lakh views while leaving users stunned.

This user was appalled by the unruly behaviour of the educators and asked if they are teachers.

Another user suggested an amusing way to teach a lesson to the teachers and show a mirror to them.

One user highlighted that the way of distributing the plates was inappropriate and insulting towards the teachers.

To this, another chimed in and said that it was the teachers who resorted to such distasteful behaviour.

Reportedly, more than 2,600 participants were present at the venue for the meeting held at Kingsville resort in Ludhiana, Punjab. According to director general of school education (DGSE), Punjab Pradeep Aggarwal, the meeting was an “education improvement” meeting and the education department incurred all the expenditure done on it. The Chief Minister announced an online portal at the meeting aimed towards bringing out-of-the-box educational reforms, according to a press release quoted by new agency IANS.

Buzz Staff

first published:May 12, 2022, 15:39 IST