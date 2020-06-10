Punjab Woman Jumps from Building after Stabbing 6-Year-Old Son for Being Too Close to Grandmother

In a tragic incident, a woman in Punjab stabbed her 6-year-old son because she thought he loved his grandmother more.

The incident occurred in Shahkot town in Jalandhar, Hindustan Times reported.

As per the report, the woman, Kulwinder Kaur, stabbed the child until he was dead. Later, she attempted to commit suicide by jumping off a building. She survived the fall, however, with minor injuries.

According to the police, Kulwinder's husband lived in Italy and her relationship with her mother-in-law Charanjit Kaur were mot amiable. The two had quarreled over a petty issue prior to the crime. Later in the night, the in-laws heard the child, Arashpreet, screaming.

Upon reaching the woman's room, Arashpreet was found lying injured inside, Indian Express reported.

The mother of the child then attempted to end her life by jumping from the two-storey building she lived in along with her inlaws in the Shahkot's Sohal Jagir village.

A case of murder has been registered against Kulwinder in Shakot police station.

