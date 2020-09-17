Punjabi Dance Group Does a Bhangra on Gasolina, Viral Video has the Internet Grooving

Social media has been strong medium for people to share the talent that they have and the one that they spot around. In a recent Instagram video, one shared a jaw dropping bhangra on Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina. The perfect dance was performed by a group that goes by the name ‘Folking Desi’.

This dance is not only contrary to the popular belief that Bhangra can only be done on Punjabi tracks but is also a proof that the art is not bound by a particular region or type of music.

In the splendid cultural fusion, one can see a group of boys clad in black kurta and chudidaar. For completing the look, the men have worn colourful turbans as well. Towards the end of the video, the group uses Sapp – a traditional folk instrument of Punjab and is mostly seen being used as a prop in Punjab’s native dance forms.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the group said, “We did this X years back, but watching it still makes us wanna get up and dance! Gasolina x Bhangra is a combo - do you agree?”

The video shared on September 4 has garnered more than 90 thousand views and has more than 850 comments. Most people have loved the video and have flooded the comments sections with fire emoji, heart eye emoji and clap emoji. Some people have also shown their appreciation by writing, ‘Keep it up’, ‘Awesome’ and ‘Good Job’.

For the unversed, Gasolina is a reggaeton song written by Daddy Yankee and Eddie Ávila for Daddy Yankee's 2004 album Barrio Fino. The track was released as the album's lead single in November 2004. The evergreen track has been quite popular.