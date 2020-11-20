News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Punjabi Supermarket Adds Desi Zing to Zucchini, Renames it 'Jugni’ and Netizens Had the Best Reactions

A supermarket in Punjab gave a desi touch to zucchini by naming it as ‘Jugni’ in the store. (Credit: Twitter)

A person shared a rap as his reaction. He asked netizens to inform him if his Punjabi is not on point.

Zucchini in general is concerned as one of the fancy vegetables. But recently in Punjab, a supermarket gave a desi touch to the green vegetable by naming it as ‘Jugni’ in the store.

The name tag has been shared on micro blogging Twitter by a user named Dr Aman Kashyap. Sharing the snap, he wrote, “When Zucchini Comes to Punjab. The Punjabi dialect didn`t even spare poor Zucchini once it`s been to Ludhiana.”

Ever since the photo has been shared, the netizens have been sharing all kinds of reactions to it in the comments. A person shared a rap as his reaction. He asked netizens to inform him if his Punjabi is not on point. He wrote, “Jugni chaldi AC car, jugni rehdi seese paar, Jugni muh moni naal odi kothi sector char!! Did i do it right? Can someone pl correct me without punjabi-shaming me.”

Another person shared a similar rap. He wrote, “Jugni ishq de raste jaave, Kidre dhokha hi na khaave, Ohnu zara samajh na aave, Laave yaa naa dil nu laave, Naale pak mohabbat kare, Sai Peer merya jugni ji Ae ve Allah waleya...jugni ji.”

Many people gave some funny reactions in Punjabi. One person said, “Jug jug jeeve jugni Saada ta aiyo sahara hai aithe.”

Take a look at some other similar reactions:

Some users also remarked on how the price of Zucchini is cheaper in comparison to the ones available in the other parts of the country. The person wrote, “48/kg is cheap. Here in Bengaluru, its 100-130/kg.”

Another person remarked on how Zucchini is pronounced differently in singular and plural in Italian. He said, “Don't worry zucchini doesn't exist to start with. In Italian it's one zucchina, two zucchini.”

A different user commented upon what it is called as in the middle east.

He wrote, “It's called marrow, found in abundance in middle east, especially Jordan, somewhat similar to gourd family vegetables.”


