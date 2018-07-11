GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Punjabi Wedding in England Celebrating the Country's Victory is the Perfect Start to the Semi Finals

The popular and infectious ‘football anthem’ got everyone chanting ‘It’s coming home’ not just on the dance floor but also on social media.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
The World Cup is finally reaching its climax. France just beat Belgium to qualify into the finals while the fate of England and Croatia will be sealed on Wednesday.

England’s face off with Sweden in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup coincided with a lovely sunny afternoon, right in the middle of the wedding season of London.

And just like anywhere else in the world, in England too, the football buff seem to have made the best of the situation.

One such video from a Punjabi wedding in England is going viral. Guests along with the bride and groom at a Sikh wedding party were seen celebrating after England won the match. But what really made this video so fantastic and special was the guests dancing to ‘Football’s coming home’ by Three Lions.




The popular and infectious ‘football anthem’ got everyone chanting ‘It’s coming home’ not just on the dance floor but also on social media.

The footage was shared by Twitter user Kiran Dhaliwal from London with a message, “Sikh family wedding. I bloody love this country #ItsComingHome #ENG”. The video went viral quickly with more than 10,000 likes and over 2.6 lakh views in mere 12 hours!

One can only wonder what goes down after tonight's face-off between England and Croatia in the semi finals. In the meantime though, fans are celebrating this video with some saying that it symbolizes the multicultural nature of Britain's society. Others are appreciating the flamboyant spirit of the Sikh community.





















