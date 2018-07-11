Punjabi Wedding in England Celebrating the Country's Victory is the Perfect Start to the Semi Finals

I love this

Gotta love the Sikh’s, what a great community that does so much good for our country and most of all they’re proud to be British/English too ❤️



One thing I wanna know though, did they dance to Vindaloo? — Stefan Barnes (@StefanBarnes9) July 8, 2018

When a different culture fully integrates and embrace’s its new country, just shows what can be done. Absolutely brilliant — D C (@D_coll81) July 8, 2018

The Sikhs are honourable people. I’m delighted they came here. Our culture has been enriched with their contribution. There are NO negatives. Let’s benchmark this as a beacon measure for future assessment. And then let’s compare — Terry H (Yaki) (@TerryYaki2) July 8, 2018

Sikh’s really know how to have a good time - all the ones I know are party monsters — TerrenceTheCat (@TerrenceTheCat) July 8, 2018

We usually go to the parade in town. Not sure of the name of it but a colourful musical feast of pure enjoyment would be harder to find. — Steve Evets (@steveevets26) July 8, 2018

Sikhs are cool. They believe religions are like rivers and God is like the ocean. I'm not religious and have my own believes. But I have huge respect and admiration for Sikhs. They respect and acknowledge other religions and believes. This is huge. — Lady V (@LadyV_for_real) July 9, 2018

Proud to be English !!!! — Fruity Buckmaster (@tourandting) July 8, 2018

The World Cup is finally reaching its climax. France just beat Belgium to qualify into the finals while the fate of England and Croatia will be sealed on Wednesday.England’s face off with Sweden in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup coincided with a lovely sunny afternoon, right in the middle of the wedding season of London.And just like anywhere else in the world, in England too, the football buff seem to have made the best of the situation.One such video from a Punjabi wedding in England is going viral. Guests along with the bride and groom at a Sikh wedding party were seen celebrating after England won the match. But what really made this video so fantastic and special was the guests dancing to ‘Football’s coming home’ by Three Lions.The popular and infectious ‘football anthem’ got everyone chanting ‘It’s coming home’ not just on the dance floor but also on social media.The footage was shared by Twitter user Kiran Dhaliwal from London with a message, “Sikh family wedding. I bloody love this country #ItsComingHome #ENG”. The video went viral quickly with more than 10,000 likes and over 2.6 lakh views in mere 12 hours!One can only wonder what goes down after tonight's face-off between England and Croatia in the semi finals. In the meantime though, fans are celebrating this video with some saying that it symbolizes the multicultural nature of Britain's society. Others are appreciating the flamboyant spirit of the Sikh community.