Pupils of Our Eyes Can Sense Differences in Quantity, Finds Study

Our eyes are an incredible concoction of biology and optics that helps us perceive the world in all its flesh. According to the conventional belief, the pupils, an essential part of our eyes, are sensitive to light. It means that pupils dilate and contract depending on the candelas of light thrown at it. However, a new study done by the researchers at the University of Sydney, in collaboration with the Universities of Florence and Pisa, suggests that our pupils do much more than just differentiate between bright and dark. According to its findings, our pupils have the ability to sense quantity too. As involuntary as the movement of pupils in, when exposed to light, similar is in the case of spontaneous perception of quantity. “When we look around, we spontaneously perceive the form of size, movement, and colour. Equally spontaneously, we perceive the number of items in front of us. It is an evolutionary fundamental, which most animals share,” said Prof. David Burr, Co-author of the study, in a press release.

The team of researchers studied a group of adult participants and their perceptions regarding images with a variable number of dots. In some images, the dots were isolated and spread across in a random manner, while in others, two dots were connected to take the shape of dumbbells, which were spread across the image.

It was found that the diameter of the participants’ pupils varied depending on the perceived number of dots. If the number of dots was higher, the pupils dilated, and if the number of dots was low, they contracted. Dr. Elisa Castaldi, one of the members of the team, explained how the results point to the fact that information is intrinsically related to perception and believes that the study could have practical implications.

“The ability to perceive numbers and information is compromised in dyscalculia, a dysfunction in mathematical learning. This study could help in early detection and identification of this condition in young children,” Dr. Castaldi added.

