Puppy That Went Missing From Owner's Garden ‘Miraculously’ Turns Up a Decade Later in England

In a miraculous reunion, a Jack Russell terrier puppy who went missing from a British family’s garden more than a decade ago has been reunited with her owners after reappearing on a golf course near their house. 57-year-old Sarah Covell and her family were devastated when their three-month-old puppy named Crumpet vanished from the back garden of their home in Sherborne, Dorset, England. The stay-at-home mother was tending to horses in an adjoining yard while the little pup was playing with their other 13-year-old dog Totty in October 2010, but when she returned Crumpet was nowhere to be seen. The family of four – Sarah, her husband Mike,66 and their two daughters Tallulah and Elektra led a wide-scale search that went on for weeks as well as offered a £300 (approx. Rs 31000) as a reward for her return but all efforts went in vain and they eventually, gave up all hopes of ever seeing Crumpet again. But then after 11 years of Crumpet been gone, the family received a call from an emergency vet this month informing them that she had been found at a golf course nearby.

At first, Sarah thought that one of her current three terriers might have run off but then the vet told her they looked at the microchip and her name was Crumpet, reports Dorset Echo.

The poor pooch was found wandering in Poole Quay and brought to a vet clinic where she was scanned. The shocking news nearly made her fall off her bike, Sarah said, as they thought she was lost forever and as she saw them after so long, Crumpet started wiggling around and wagged her tail. However, the pup needed emergency medical care as she suffered from a heart murmur and both of her ears were infected with tumours making her completely deaf. She underwent an operation to remove one of the tumours but that wouldn’t help with her hearing, Sarah told the media outlet.

The family believes that Crumpet was stolen and dumped back as she needed medical attention and was past her breeding days. Sarah said that Crumpet is going to be on steroids for the rest of her life now.

