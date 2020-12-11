Puppy's Face Droops in Sadness After His Food Bowl is Flattened by Owner Reversing His Car

Many of us are attached to a lot of things in life which may include materialistic things like clothing, gadgets and the list can be exhaustive. While it may be normal for humans to have such ‘favourites’, it is applicable to pets as well. Cats and dogs too have their favourite person, spot, toy and even a utensil.

One such case of man’s best friend from China has sent social media into a frenzy for his sad face.

A seven-month-old Beagle in China has shot to fame for his bemoaning face after his owner accidentally ran over its food bowl while reversing his car. The pup named Tutu, was pictured staring at the camera with a sad face as he stood next to his flattened food bowl.

Tutu became an instant celebrity pup for his ultimate sad face after the owner shared his photos online.

According to a report by MailOnline, the dog’s owner Mr Li said that he was overwhelmed when millions of online users were amused by his pet Tutu’s sad expression.

Li, who hails from eastern China’s Huzhou city, had left Tutu at his parents' shop as he was going out to finish some errands. According to him, the Beagle pup might have kicked its food bowl onto the street while playing with it.

He accidentally ran over and flattened the food bowl of his pet while parking his car after returning. He was quick to realise what had happened as he found Tutu looking extremely morose while standing next to his food bowl that was disfigured and flattened to the ground.

Amused by his pet’s adorable expression, Li caught it on camera and shared the photos on his private social media handle. He also posted a separate video featuring the helpless Beagle pup trying to lift the food bowl with its nose, which seemed like it was trying to save his favourite metal bowl.

Li was surprised to know that his pet had become one of the most trending topics on Douyin – a Chinese video-sharing social media app, after one user posted the pictures in a video that garnered close to 8 million likes.

Several users’ hearts suffered a meltdown as they heavily commented looking at Tutu’s sad eyes. Many users urged the owner to buy a new food bowl for his pooch.

Li later revealed that he had taken Tutu to a pet shop and bought a new bowl for him.