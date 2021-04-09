Puppy's Reaction after Watching Darth Vader for First Time Goes Viral, Luke Skywalker Says He Can Relate

While dogs, known to be fearless ‘good bois’, can go lengths to protect their loved ones, but even a mighty dog can get intimidated by television’s most menacing villain Star Wars Darth Vader. A video has been doing rounds online showing a pooch’s reaction to seeing one of the most iconic villains of all time for the very first time.

Darth Vader has left many of us spooked and the cute doggo has joined us in our shared fear. His reaction, watching the villain on screen, is something you can relate to.

The video was shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter on April 8 showing a golden retriever sitting on a couch with a film from the Star Wars franchise playing on the television. But the moment Darth Vader appears on the screen, the pooch gets scared and jumps out of the sofa and proceeds to hide behind it.

Watch the 26-second clip here:

Good boy is seeing Darth Vader for the first time… pic.twitter.com/KMDvY8mBBG— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) April 8, 2021

Originally shared on TikTok, the pooch’s reaction is winning millions of hearts online. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 4.7 million times, gathered almost 3 lakh likes and has been retweeted more than 37,000 times.

It gained such popularity that it caught the attention of actor Mark Hamill, who played the historic role of Luke Skywalker in the classic series.

He retweeted the clip with the caption saying he wished “he’d thought of hiding behind the couch” when he first met Darth Vader.

The video has been a hit among netizens online sharing their own pet’s reactions to watching TV characters while many commented saying they could relate to the scared pup.

One user shared a video of her dog reaction to the famous film, The Lion King.

My good girl watching the mufasa scene in the lion king pic.twitter.com/hO5R3Hxyit— Liss (@hawaypet) April 8, 2021

Another user shared a hilarious video of their dog, named Emperor Palpatine, barking at Yoda while watching Star Wars.

My dog, who just happens to be named Emperor Pupatine , has no problem with Darth Vader… but he does not like Yoda at all. pic.twitter.com/Jp3O5NYLvz— Michelle Baldwin (@michellek107) April 9, 2021

Another video of a cat’s reaction to ‘Psycho’ was shared in the comments.

We are sure the internet is relating hard to the dog.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here