'Pure Gold': Noida Teen Runs 10 km Every Night After Work So He Can Join Indian Army

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared a video of a teenager in Noida sprinting along the road at midnight and it will force you to rethink how far one could be willing to go to achieve their dreams. In the video, Kapri offers the young boy, Pradeep Mehra, a ride home several times. Each time, his offer is turned down with conviction. When the filmmaker asks him why he’s running home, he answers, “I always run on my way back home." He tells Kapri that he works at McDonald’s at Sector 16, and he runs 10 km till Barola. He adds that he has to run at that time because otherwise he doesn’t get time to do it. When Kapri asks again why he is running, he says, “To join the Army." Pradeep, who hails from Uttarakhand, says he cannot run in the morning because he has to leave for work early after cooking.

The 19-year-old Pradeep’s mother is admitted in a hospital and he lives with his brother. After running all the way home, the boy cooks meals for himself and his brother. When Kapri offers him to go have dinner with him at his house, Pradeep turns that down, too, saying his brother would be left hungry in that case. When Kapri asks him why his brother can’t cook, he says that he is off at work on the night shift. The filmmaker also happens to joke that Pradeep would go viral. The boy says nobody would recognise him, and then goes on to add that he wouldn’t mind it since he isn’t doing anything wrong.

Kapri captioned the video in Hindi: “This is PURE GOLD ❤️❤️ Last night at 12 o’clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought he could be in some trouble, I should offer him a lift. Repeatedly offered a lift but he declined. You will fall in love with this child if you listen to the reason."

After turning down Kapri’s offer one last time, Pradeep says being dropped home would affect his routine practice and keeps running along his course.

