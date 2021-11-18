'Purifies Body, Mind': Viral Video Shows Haryana Doctor Eating Cow Dung

A video has gone viral on social media where a man, identified on the video as Dr Manoj Mittal, is seen eating raw cow dung. In the video, Mittal directly picks up cow dung from the ground, at what seems to be a cow shelter, and puts it in his mouth. While eating the dung, Mittal goes on to explain its benefits along with the benefits of drinking cow’s urine. He said that both activities help to keep several serious diseases away. He further explained that women should eat cow dung to have normal deliveries and would never have to opt for a cesarean. Dr Mittal is heard saying in the video, “Every part of Panchagavya obtained from the cow is very valuable for mankind. See, if we eat cow dung, then our body and mind become pure. Our soul becomes pure. Once it enters our body, it purifies our body." News18 could not independently verify the date or authenticity of the video.

Dear Doctors of Twitter,I present you this gentleman!pic.twitter.com/YtFHGo9cQH— عادل مغل (@MogalAadil) November 13, 2021

As the video went viral, several people took to Twitter to share their views on Dr Mittal’s advice about eating cow dung.

Oh my God. I am short of words. https://t.co/fDFFcoPcp5— A Skin Doctor (@askindoctor) November 16, 2021

Doctor uncle ne gobar ke upar cheese, butter, chocolate ghiss lena tha video ki reach badha dete YouTube waale. https://t.co/drhY3gIQQe— Chewy Suárez Kumar (@Chewy_Suarez_) November 16, 2021

There had been a spike in popularity of cow dung and cow urine as a ‘cure’ for coronavirus earlier this year, with no scientific proof to substantiate the claim. Experts had then raised alarm over the possibility of fungal infection, called Mucormycosis or black fungus, due to the use of cow dung. Eminent doctor and member of Ahmedabad Medical Association, Dr Vasant Patel said that usage videos of taking baths in cow dung and cow urine to promote the immune system circulating on social media are misleading. There is a misconception that cow dung and cow urine can help cure coronavirus. On the contrary, people are inviting an infectious disease called Mucormycosis, said Patel. “Using face masks, hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing is the only way to prevent Covid-19," he said, appealing people not to fall for such dangerous quacks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.