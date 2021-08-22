Purple Jacket, Yellow Hair: Dhoni's IPL Promo Look Takes Desi Twitter by Storm

A new promo of IPL 2021, the final leg of which is set to resume after being disrupted by the second wave of the pandemic, featuring MS Dhoni in a brand new avatar has instantly captured the attention of social media. The new quirky ad features Dhoni in a bright purple jacket patterned with stars and yellow hair styled into a mohawk. He shakes a leg as well as jumps rope in it. Earlier, the “Dhoni Monk" avatar had gone similarly viral, sparking memes and relatable content all over social media. That avatar also features in many of the current memes. Check them out here:

With the IPL 2021 set to restart in the UAE on September 19, official broadcasters of the IPL, Star Sports, posted a picture of Dhoni sporting this new look. The caption of the tweet said, “#MSDhoni’s up to something new before #VIVOIPL!"

Even though it looks obvious that the new look is part of the commercial for the remainder of the tournament, it is not clear what holds in store, as far as the commercial is concerned.

MS Dhoni has always been a trendsetter when it came to hairstyles. Be it his long ‘Mahi’ tresses or the short crop he sported later, Dhoni’s hair has been constantly copied by fans across the country. Below are some of the memes sparked by his monk avatar:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka Thala or as many fondly call him ‘Captain Cool’ turned 40 on July 7. Dhoni who is regarded as one of the best captains to have donned India’s jersey took Indian cricket to new heights during his tenure. The 40-year-old former Indian captain had everything in his kitty that the nation could’ve asked for and perhaps more. Under his rock-solid leadership, India not only dove into big tournaments with confidence ane but also made other teams look ordinary. 2007 World Twenty 20, 2011 ICC World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, No.1 in Test Rankings (2009), Asia Cup (2010, 2016) — check, check, check, check, and check. On his big day, fans of Dhoni gathered in huge numbers to remind us why he will always hold a special place in the hearts of the cricket-loving nation. They did so through memes and tributes.

