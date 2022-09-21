Purple Tomatoes With Greater Health Benefits Approved to Hit Markets Next Year

It is generally a common notion that naturally grown fruits and vegetables have better health benefits than ones grown artificially in laboratories. However, every rule has some exceptions and a specially genetically modified breed of tomato grown by University of East Anglia professor and British biochemist Cathy Martin challenges the notion. This purple tomato in contrast to the usual red, reportedly not only has a longer shelf life but is also effective in boosting general health.

According to a CNN report, Cathy Martin, who developed the tomato along with a team at the John Innes Centre in Norwich, England, wanted to create a tomato that had more antioxidants, such as those found in blackberries and blueberries.

She produced a special pigment in tomatoes by combining two genes of the snapdragon flower. This triggered the tomatoes to produce more anthocyanin, creating a vibrant purple colour, similar to blueberries.

“I wanted to start projects where we could look and see whether there were health benefits for this particular group of pigments,” she told CNN.

Although the tomatoes were engineered long back, the USDSA has approved the breeding and consumption of the unique fruit just recently, declaring it in a recent press release. The tomatoes will hit American markets next year.

Martin has also spoken about how anthocyanin in purple tomatoes has antioxidant properties that are beneficial for health. Its ability to influence microbiome composition and hence also aids in the digestion of other nutrients. Back in 2013, Martin released a study that spoke of how these purple tomatoes had a longer shell life.

The study also says that when mice suffering from cancer were fed purple tomatoes, they outlived the ones eating the red ones by 30 per cent. It led scientists to believe that this tomato would prove beneficial in avoiding cancer and type 2 diabetes.

