Purr-Mission Denied! Cat Detained at Kuala Lumpur Airport Over 'Dubious Import Permit'

Authorities in Malaysia have detained a cat for “investigation” over a dubious import permit.

The British Shorthair was detained by Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) at Kuala Lumpur International Airport after the serial number of the microchip implanted in the feline was found to be different from the one submitted through its import permit, the New Strait Times reported.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Cargo MAQIS Entrance chief Mohamad Maelah said the detained cat was among 12 cats being imported from Russia on August 1st.

“Following the inspection, we found one dubious import permit and MAQIS took action by detaining the cat for further investigation,” Maelah said in statement.

The case is being investigated under a section Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) for producing a fake, inaccurate or misleading permit,” he said.

He also added that if convicted, the cat importer could be fined up to RM50,000 (over Rs 8 lakh) or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.

In another case from July 29, the officer said that three bonsai trees being imported from Tanzania, Africa were seized MAQIS for not having a legal import permit.

The offender could face fine of up to RM100, 000 (over Rs 16 lakh) or a maximum jail term of six years, or both, upon conviction.

According to UK's Governing Council of the Cat Fancy, a quarter of all kittens registered each year are British Shorthairs, making it “the most popular pedigree cat in the UK.”

It describes the British Shorthair as “a patient, relaxed soulmate, forming strong bonds with human companions of all ages and being tolerant of other pets such as dogs and rabbits”

