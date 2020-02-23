Purrfect: Photo of a Cat Looking at its Own Reflection in Magnifying Mirror is a Work of Art

A cat, named Roscoe, looking at its own reflection in a magnifying mirror, has taken the internet by storm.

A user @justbeingroscoe shared the delightful photo of Roscoe's reflection in the mirror on her Instagram handle with the caption: "I swear my cat is a living meme."

In the shared post, one can see that Roscoe was hanging out in the sink and looking at himself in the mirror.

The photo, clicked all the way back in August, found a new life after it was shared on Twitter by user @pinkafloyda.

Minha contribuição. É seu gatinho? Qual o nome? pic.twitter.com/m0BdZX2NQc — Pri Wiskywalker (@PriWi) February 18, 2020

(With IANS inputs)