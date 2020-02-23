English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Purrfect: Photo of a Cat Looking at its Own Reflection in Magnifying Mirror is a Work of Art

Image credits: @justbeingroscoe / Instagram.

A user @justbeingroscoe shared the delightful photo of Roscoe's reflection in the mirror on her Instagram handle with the caption: 'I swear my cat is a living meme.'

  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
A cat, named Roscoe, looking at its own reflection in a magnifying mirror, has taken the internet by storm.

A user @justbeingroscoe shared the delightful photo of Roscoe's reflection in the mirror on her Instagram handle with the caption: "I swear my cat is a living meme."

In the shared post, one can see that Roscoe was hanging out in the sink and looking at himself in the mirror.

The photo, clicked all the way back in August, found a new life after it was shared on Twitter by user @pinkafloyda.

(With IANS inputs)

