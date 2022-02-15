'Pushpa' Fashion: Surat Shop Sells Sarees with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Prints

Telugu action blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise witnessed roaring success not just in India, but across the globe. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer multilingual film emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2021. It is not just the fans who are going crazy, but many celebrities are non-stop making reels to the hit songs from the movie – Srivalli and Saami-Saami and lip-syncing the film’s dialogues. It seems unlikely that the craze of the film is going down anytime soon because now the Pushpa fever has taken over the fashion world.

After being inspired by the film, a designer from Surat, Gujarat has actually created sarees printed with the posters of Pushpa all over them. Yes, you read that right. The garment industry in Surat is very well known for the varieties it offers, however, this unique creation by a local shop named Charanjeet Creation has taken over the popularity of the market. As per the media reports, the owner Charanpal Singh introduced the idea of creating sarees using the hit film’s posters.

After creating several samples of the printed sarees, Charanpal took to his Instagram account to share the videos and pictures of the unique creation. Netizens loved the product and the owner also received a huge demand from textile merchants across the nation. According to DNA, Charanpal informed that he has received orders for his Pushpa sarees from major states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Chattisgarh.

This is not the first time that such a unique print has come forth, earlier, the same cloth market in Surat sold saree with 3-D prints of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath’s faces.

Pushpa: The Rise has left a massive impact at the box office as it collected over Rs 300 crore across the world, and considering the success of the first film, fans are desperately waiting for its sequel.

