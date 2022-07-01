Putin Doesn't Want to See G7 Leaders Topless Who Mocked His Bare-chested Pics

As the west continues to snub Russia and its decision to invade Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a dig at his western counterparts. The 69-year-old leader was recently mocked by the G7 leaders as they pointed out his tendency to pose for topless photos. On numerous occasions, the Russian media and administration have shared shirtless pictures of their leader. From horse riding sans a shirt to going in the wild for hunting bare chest, it appears that Putin has tried to create a perception of himself as a formidable leader.

According to the BBC, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a jibe at Putin as he joked that leaders should take their clothes off to show they are tougher than Putin. The British Prime Minister also suggested that fellow leaders of G7, which includes the US, Canada, Germany, Japan, Italy, and France, should “show them our pecs.” The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau suggested “bare-chested horseback riding.”

Following the G7 leaders’ comments, Putin came up with his own witty response as he said, “I don’t know how they wanted to get undressed, above or below the waist,” reports Sky News. Putin added, “But I think it would be a disgusting sight in any case.”

Putin made the comments while he was on a visit to Turkmenistan. The former KGB spy also shared sarcastic advice for his western counterparts and said that to look good it is “necessary to stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, do physical exercise and take part in sports.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier in February this year, western countries, particularly NATO members, have unified in imposing some harsh sanctions on the country.

BBC reports that reacting to the G7 leaders’ remarks, Putin referenced Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during his recent public statement and added, “You can be a smart person and think about the beauty of your nails.”

