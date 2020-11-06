Putin Resigning? Twitter in Disbelief as Reports Say Russian President Plans to Step Down Next Year

Vladimir Putin may be stepping down next year as the President of Russia after speculations suggest that he may have Parkinson's disease, according to reports.

According to a report by The Sun, experts have noticed that Putin seemed to be in pain in his recent appearances and that his legs seemed to be moving constantly. Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei told The Sun that Putin's girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and his two daughters have been urging him to step down.

Solovei's remarks strengthened speculations about Parkinson's. Footage of Putin's recent public appearances also show his fingers twitching as he grabbed a pen. He also added that Putin would soon appoint a Prime Minister who would then be groomed to take over for the longtime president when he finally chooses to retire. According to Solovei, Putin could be retiring as early as January 2021.

Very soon, "Putin" became the top trend on Twitter with netizens in disbelief. For many, the news of Putin's early retirement adds to the chaos and confusion surrounding the US Presidential Elections.

Until Russia 'denies' it, I'm not believing Putin is stepping down. pic.twitter.com/DJKyHBFI8W — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 6, 2020

I assume Putin sees that DT is losing and needs to go into hiding. — Michelle Carey (@MichelleRCarey) November 6, 2020

I certainly don't trust a damn thing about Putin doing anything until it happens. — Toki MURDER HORNET FONDUE (@privatelypastel) November 6, 2020

between putin stepping down and trump about to leave the white house what are white resistance liberals going to base their personalities around — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) November 6, 2020

“putin stepping down”? wait WHAT? did i miss something — Ayza (@HelloImAyza) November 6, 2020

PUTIN IS WHAT!!? — ❄️ (@flipsdriver) November 6, 2020

Putin stepping down? I'll believe it when I see it. pic.twitter.com/BYqB98lxWa — Petal (@_brvja) November 6, 2020

how are we supposed to handle an incredibly stressful election, putin stepping down, AND destiel becoming canon all at once without melting — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) November 6, 2020

In 2020, we’ve had:- WW3 scares- Kobe & Gigi’s death- Australia burning- Global pandemic- All sports cancelled- UFOs- Murder Hornets- Parallel Universe- Riots/Protests- Anonymous returned- Ebola/bubonic plague rumors- Putin steps down from office pic.twitter.com/pnVScU7Zix — Aiden® (@IcyKemba) November 6, 2020

Rumours about Putin retiring come just after Russian lawmakers presented a bill in Parliament which would give him immunity from prosecution if and when he chooses to retire. The draft bill, that is yet to be approved, would give a former President immunity from being convicted of and prosecuted for any criminal acts committed during his lifetime. Currently, presidents are only protected from convictions as long as they are in office.