2-MIN READ

Putin Resigning? Twitter in Disbelief as Reports Say Russian President Plans to Step Down Next Year

Vladimir Putin may be stepping down as President of Russia next year, according to reports.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Vladimir Putin may be stepping down next year as the President of Russia after speculations suggest that he may have Parkinson's disease, according to reports.

According to a report by The Sun, experts have noticed that Putin seemed to be in pain in his recent appearances and that his legs seemed to be moving constantly. Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei told The Sun that Putin's girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and his two daughters have been urging him to step down.

Solovei's remarks strengthened speculations about Parkinson's. Footage of Putin's recent public appearances also show his fingers twitching as he grabbed a pen. He also added that Putin would soon appoint a Prime Minister who would then be groomed to take over for the longtime president when he finally chooses to retire. According to Solovei, Putin could be retiring as early as January 2021.

Very soon, "Putin" became the top trend on Twitter with netizens in disbelief. For many, the news of Putin's early retirement adds to the chaos and confusion surrounding the US Presidential Elections.

Rumours about Putin retiring come just after Russian lawmakers presented a bill in Parliament which would give him immunity from prosecution if and when he chooses to retire. The draft bill, that is yet to be approved, would give a former President immunity from being convicted of and prosecuted for any criminal acts committed during his lifetime. Currently, presidents are only protected from convictions as long as they are in office.


