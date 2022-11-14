Python Coils Itself Around Man’s Neck To Choke Him, Internet Can't Watch It Anymore

Pythons are one of the most dangerous breeds of snakes. More specifically, you need to be wary of reticulated pythons. This particular species, although non-venomous, has a different and more painful tactic to kill its victim. The reticulated python first wraps itself around its prey, making them unable to breathe until the victim dies from asphyxiation or cardiac arrest. While people tend to keep a safe distance from this dangerously beautiful reptile, this man’s closeness to a reticulated python has raised eyebrows among the Internet population.

The now-viral video has been posted on Instagram by a daredevil of a man named Nick Wrangler who claims to be an Animal and Reptile Addict. “NERVOUS while python SQUEEZES my vocal cords,” read his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal and Reptile Addict (@nickthewrangler)



In the shocking visual clip, Nick can be seen holding a massive reticulated python in his hands. The way the slithering reptile coils itself dangerously around Nick’s neck will make even the bravest of hearts frightened. Although Nick keeps the python at some distance, he seems to be choking by the tightening grip of the reptile, wrapped like a vicious bandage around his neck.

As soon as Nick taps his hat on the python’s face, the reptile hisses aggressively, protruding its fangs. Although uncomfortable, Nick does not seem to be afraid of the python as he casually uses both his hands masterfully to tackle the ferocious reptile, totally unperturbed, even flaunting the snake to the viewers on camera.

While a handful of social media users enjoyed the video, others were not quite impressed with Nick’s lethal stunt. “Educating others on yet another majestic creature all while nearly blacking out. Typical Nick content. Love your content keep educating others on these incredible animals,” lauded one user. “I love how you’re smiling like a madman while talking about how you’re in a terrible situation,” commented a second.

Another Instagram user chided Nick for his feat and wrote, “This is unnecessary and just goes to show that people like you use animals for content.” “High level of overconfidence and stupidity too,” dropped in another appalled individual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal and Reptile Addict (@nickthewrangler)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal and Reptile Addict (@nickthewrangler)

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 376k views and received more than 8k likes on Instagram. If you scroll through Nick’s Instagram feed, you will find the lionhearted man dealing with different types of animals, especially snakes, leaving everyone stunned. Check out some of his terrific videos here.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here