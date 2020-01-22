Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Python Eating Huge Lizard While Hanging Upside Down from Roof in Australia Alarms Netizens

The post further added that with the drought, many native animals from the neighbouring national park are looking for water and food - this reptile found both!

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Python Eating Huge Lizard While Hanging Upside Down from Roof in Australia Alarms Netizens
(Image credit: Facebook/ @Churches of Christ Care - Seniors Lifestyles )

In a hair-raising incident, a giant Carpet Python was spotted devouring a sizeable lizard, while hanging off a roof.

The python had slithered into to a residential community of senior citizens at Churches of Christ Care Sanctuary Park Retirement Village in Nambour, Queensland.

The picture of the incident was shared on Facebook by the Churches of Christ Care - Seniors Lifestyles on Monday, where it said, "Our Sanctuary Park Retirement Community residents got quite the show last week when this #carpetpython landed on their doorstep."

The post further added, "With the drought, many native animals from the neighbouring national park are looking for water and food - this reptile found both!"

According to reports, the Carpet Pythons are often spotted in Queensland, when the reptile during its breeding season hides out on roofs in search of food.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram