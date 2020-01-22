Python Eating Huge Lizard While Hanging Upside Down from Roof in Australia Alarms Netizens

In a hair-raising incident, a giant Carpet Python was spotted devouring a sizeable lizard, while hanging off a roof.

The python had slithered into to a residential community of senior citizens at Churches of Christ Care Sanctuary Park Retirement Village in Nambour, Queensland.

The picture of the incident was shared on Facebook by the Churches of Christ Care - Seniors Lifestyles on Monday, where it said, "Our Sanctuary Park Retirement Community residents got quite the show last week when this #carpetpython landed on their doorstep."

The post further added, "With the drought, many native animals from the neighbouring national park are looking for water and food - this reptile found both!"

According to reports, the Carpet Pythons are often spotted in Queensland, when the reptile during its breeding season hides out on roofs in search of food.

