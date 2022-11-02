Python Swallows an Entire Deer In Few Seconds, Terrifying Video Goes Viral

A horrifying video which is currently going viral shows a python swallowing an entire deer with seconds. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows the reptile swiftly swallowing its prey. The location of the incident has not been mentioned. However, many users have said that this is a Burmese python. The video begins by the python opening its wide mouth. Further into the video, you can see it gulping an entire deer.

Also, a man next to the python can be seen tapping its body without any fear. Have a look:

“Wish that snake had swallowed those men,” commented an Instagram user. People are also speculating that this is a reverse video. One person wrote, “This is a reverse video.” One person wrote, “The snake is regurgitating the deer. They can do it very quickly to enable them to escape from danger when they are vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a 22-foot-long python ate a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia. As per the police, a search started after the victim, identified as 54-year-old Jahrah, did not come home after collecting rubber from a plantation in the Jambi region. While speaking to CNN Indonesia, Betara Jambi Police Chief AKP Herafa said that the victim’s husband searched the entire area. He only found her sandals, headscarf, jacket, and knife. The next day, the husband, along with his search party, came across a giant snake with a swollen midsection.

Also, earlier, a clip posted on Instagram showed a red-headed krait swallowing another snake whole. The large venomous elapid reptile then takes what looks like a burp after a grand meal. The Red-headed Krait is a rare species of potentially highly venomous snake. It inhabits forested lowlands, hills and lower montane areas below 900 meters in elevation. They have a black or bluish-black body which is triangular in cross-section. Their enlarged vertebral scales form a clear ridge along the dorsal line. Some species have pale yellowish scales too.

