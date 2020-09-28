Python That Was Unable to Move After Swallowing a Goat Rescued and Released in Uttar Pradesh

On Sunday, the Forest Department rescued a massive python from the Sihari village of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. The python had apparently swallowed a large goat and was unable to move.

The python had wandered into the village and had swallowed a large prey, rendering it incapable of moving. This alarmed the villagers who then informed the authorities. Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, said "Our team reached the spot immediately after getting information that a python was found in Sihari village of the Rampur district. The team rescued it and released it in the nearby forest."

The snake was caught and then released into the forest. The villagers were also told to not panic.

Large pythons such as these have been spotted frequently in various districts of Uttar Pradesh lately.

A few days ago, it was reported that a python died after swallowing a deer in UP. A 10-foot-long python in Uttar Pradesh that swallowed a deer, died soon after it was dragged out from a field and released near the banks of the Ganga in Amroha district.

According to reports, a girl who had gone to collect fodder spotted the python in a sugarcane field near Malipura village. She raised an alarm and villagers rushed to the spot. Initially, seeing its bloated middle, they suspected the python had swallowed a child.

Rumour spread in the area and the field was cordoned off. The villagers, reportedly, dragged the python for a considerable distance before the forest department team, accompanied by Adampur police, reached the spot and rescued python. However, it spewed out the deer carcass and then died.

In another bizarre incident, 40 baby snakes emerged from an air-conditioner in a village in Meerut district, creating a panic in the area. The incident took place on Monday night in Pavli Khurd village under Kankarkhera police circle.