Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Gone in 60 Seconds': Python Tries to Prey on Leopard, Big Cat Shows Who's the Boss

People who were present while the battle was playing out and capturing the video, thought that the leopard would be swallowed by the python, but the big cat fought and managed to wrestle out.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Gone in 60 Seconds': Python Tries to Prey on Leopard, Big Cat Shows Who's the Boss
Screenshot from video uploaded by Kruger Sightings / YouTube.

A rare fight took place between a giant python and a leopard at a safari park in Kenya, recently, after the reptile tried to eat the big cat. The leopard emerged victorious in the unlikely battle.

The captivating video from the Maasai Mara Triangle Reserve in Kenya shows the python and the leopard eyeing an impala, but suddenly the humongous snake decides to make the leopard its meal and attacks it instead.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the leopard was initially caught off-guard. The big cat then soon jumped into the air and swiped with its big paws as the python tried to squeeze it into submission. The video also shows the python trying to curl itself upon its prey but ultimately surrendering before it.

People who were present while the battle was playing out and capturing the video, thought that the leopard would be swallowed by the python, but the big cat fought hard and managed to wrestle out. The leopard then bit the head of the giant snake.

"We all had a moment thinking about how terrible it was that we were watching a beautiful leopard get killed. Python constriction is horrible and it was sickening to imagine death from that," the report quoted 28-year-old Mike Welton, a wildlife photographer who captured the unusual leopard and python fight as saying.

Mike said they heard a very loud crunching sound which appeared as if the leopard had bit the skull of the python.

Mike further said that it was "probably the closest scrape with death" that the leopard has ever been through.

Mike said he along with his safari group heard of a leopard sighting in the area and they rushed to witness the big cat. Mike said it was "thrill" to watch the power of a leopard in action while it was hunting the impala.

Calling the python attacking the leopard a "rare" sight, Mike said, "Word travelled around the Mara and of 40 or so guides, who are out there all day every day, nobody has seen this happen before."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram