Pythons May Appear on Menus in Florida if Scientists Confirm That They Are Safe for Consumption

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservative Commission has joined hands with the Department of Health to find out if pythons are safe for us to eat. The non-venomous predator may soon make it to menus and dinner tables across Florida if the scientists confirm that the mercury levels in pythons can allow it to be consumed.

Burmese pythons are found in Everglades’s ecosystem in South Florida and are extremely invasive in nature posing a serious threat to the native wildlife in the region. The FWC has partnered with many organizations to manage the Burmese pythons and also encourages public involvement too. The residents are encouraged to remove or kill pythons on private land at any time with landowner permission and to report any sightings to the authorities.

In an attempt to manage their population, scientists hope that Floridians could soon eat pythons after the study. The study aims to determine and share ‘consumption advisories for Burmese pythons in South Florida to better inform the public.’

Susan Neel, the wildlife commission spokeswoman in conversation with CNN, said, "It is early on in the process for the mercury study. We are currently in the tissue collection stage of the project, and Covid has pushed our timeline back a bit". She also added that their plan is to have most of the samples come from pythons which have been caught by their contractor program.

Mike Kirkland, Python Elimination Program manager, told the channel that Mercury is a naturally occurring element in the environment and it is high in Everglades, hence it bioaccumulates in the environment and found at high levels at the top of the food chain where pythons are also positioned at. The Python Elimination Program is a contractor program, which is led by the Commission.

Mike also added that they are expecting that the results are going to discourage the people from eating the predator but if they determine that they are safe to consume they can manage their population.

Donna Kalil, a python hunter, said that when pythons are safe to eat, they can actually be quite delicious.