Quack-Fix: Determined Duck Impresses Netizens by Retrieving Boy’s Flip-Flop from Ditch

A duck has left netizens impressed with its determination to retrieve a boy’s flip-flop from a ditch.

The incident happened in a remote village of Quezon Province of the Philippines earlier this month when the small boy lost his flip-flop while playing on a field.

As it slid down a slope, the duck is seen retrieving the shoe with its beak and handing it back to the boy after a few unsuccessful attempts.

The poignant moment was captured on camera by Myla Aguila as she was walking around the mountainous village of Sitio Madaguldol, Daily Mail UK reported.

The video has gone viral on social media with over 7,000 likes and nearly 9,000 shares.

“I asked around, and people told me that the duck is not owned by the boy,” she was quoted as saying.

“But they come from that same small village so they must be friends,” she said, marveling at the duck’s determination to retrieve the boy’s flip-flop.

“I thought it was very sweet the way the duck kept picking up the shoe and giving it back to him,” she said.

“It's a nice duck!”, read one comment on the viral video, while another jokingly asked, “The hell kinda Duck is that?”

In a separate post, the woman shared her smiling pictures with the “famous [and] amazing duck.”

A 2016 study by University of Oxford researchers found that ducks were far smarter than scientists previously thought.

Based on an experiment for the study, the researchers had concluded that newly- hatched ducklings are capable of abstract thinking and were even able to quickly get the concepts of same and different.

