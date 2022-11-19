'Quality Never Expensive': Someone Spent Rs 1.36 Crore in Salt Bae's Restaurant

Fine dine restaurants are hyped not just in India but all over the world. Spending £37,000 (Rs 36,95,149.68) or even £2,000 (Rs 1,99,737.82) on a meal might sound extravagant to some. However, it is normal at Salt Bae’s London restaurant as they believe that the rates are just fine as they serve the best meat in the world. Taking to Instagram, Nusr-et Gokce, better known as ‘Salt Bae’ posted pictures of a huge food bill from his restaurant. The image, however, has left the netizens completely stunned. “Quality never expensive," states the caption of the image.

The bill is a whopping Rs. 1.36 Crore. The most expensive item in the bill goes by the name ‘Petrus.’ Have a look:

Earlier, in October, last year, Salt Bae, had opened his 15th new restaurant branch in Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge, London. Following its opening, people took to social media to share bills with insane prices of simple items like fries and salad. Also, a bill from the restaurant has surfaced on the Internet that seems to have crossed all limits of expensive dining. With 22 items listed on the bill, including steaks, baklavas, and wines, the bill amounted to a stunning £37,023.10 (Rs 38 lakh). The total amount included a service charge of £5000 as well.

While there have been several speculations earlier about the restaurant’s expensive gold steaks, the diners seemed to have spent the most amount of their bill on wines. While they ordered only one gold-covered Tomahawk, they ordered a bottle of 1996 Petrus, a famous merlot from Pomerol in Bordeaux, and two bottles of Petrus vintage, priced at £9100 and £9950 respectively. They also went on to order two bottles of 2006 Dom Pérignon Rosé, priced at £810 per bottle.

Upon facing backlash over the five-figure bills, the manager told My London, that these are “just talks” and he is not fazed by the haters. The manager insisted that people get what they pay for. According to Mehmed, people complain because they have seen bills on social media where people have paid £10,000 (Rs 9,98,689.10) for a bottle of wine or £1,450 (Rs 1,44,809.92) for steaks. However, these prices are found all around London, he said. The manager claimed that the service and the quality the restaurant provide are extremely high quality. “It’s more interactive than most restaurants - we cook and prepare the food in front of you, like our traditional baklava, which is a very popular dessert,” he added.

