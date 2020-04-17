BUZZ

Quarantine Haircut Gone Wrong! Former Cricketer Robert Key Blames Wife, She Says 'Sorry'

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

The former English cricketer turned to his wife Fleur to get some much needed grooming.

Being confined to four walls of the house has forced many to take their partners' help to trim their hair. While there were some pleasant results, former English cricketer Robert Key had a bouncer coming his way.

The former English cricketer turned to his wife Fleur to get some much needed grooming. The results, let’s say were a bit unexpected. Robert told Fleur that she isn’t “allowed to moan about hairdressers” ever again after what she did with his hair.

Fleur was kind enough to apologize immediately on the Twitter thread. But she made sure that she put her point of view through as well. She wrote, “Sorry but you did say go all the way up...”

Several cricketers had a good laugh at Robert’s expense. England batsman and wicket keeper Sam Billings commented with multiple laughing emojis as did former cricketer Simon Jones.



England and Kent player Joe Denly wanted to see the “end product” to which Robert obliged.



Another former player Rikki Clarke shared a meme with various coronavirus lockdown haircuts.



Fleur later posted the “mended” picture of her husband’s new haircut. “Situation rescued,” she wrote.



Well, the former cricketer Robert Key is not the only person to get a haircut from his wife. A few days ago, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also made his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, give him a haircut.

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, in quarantine.. ‍♂‍♀

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



