Quarantined Citizens Get Creative, Invent 'Balcony Tennis' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The entire world is in self-isolation at the moment to keep the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in control. Even India has suggested self-quarantine to its citizens to curb the transmission of the virus.

Italy, which is suffering from the second-highest number of cases, next to China, has pressed complete lockdown in the country. In fact, most of Europe has closed itself inside houses, as the WHO has declared the continent to be the new epicentre of the coronavirus.

With clubs, parks, pubs, cinema halls and almost everything being shut, people are looking forward to other alternatives to keep themselves entertained. A new video on Twitter has two quarantined people playing tennis through their windows. Though they are not able to play freely, the game seems to be quite interesting. However, the video ends as the ball drops mid-game.

The Twitter user also specified that the video is from the lockdown in Spain. The two quarantined people are playing with paddle racket.

Another video on the same thread shows people in Spain playing Bingo through their windows amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

There is no doubt about the creativity that is on display ever since the countries have enforced lockdown. A few days ago, there were multiple videos on Twitter showing Italians singing in unison from their balconies to boost their morale.