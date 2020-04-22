BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Quarantined Labourers in Rajasthan Give Government School Fresh Coat of Paint

(Image: Ramandeep Singh Mann/Twitter)

(Image: Ramandeep Singh Mann/Twitter)

While India and the world continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic and remain in lockdown, quarantined labourers have just raised the bar in terms of productivity and doing things to stay cheerful.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
While India and the world continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic and remain in lockdown, quarantined labourers have just raised the bar in terms of productivity and doing things to stay cheerful.

Migrant labours, who are quarantined, in Sikar in Rajasthan offered their services to the school in which they were housed. They painted the entire school with a fresh coat of white, giving the campus a new look after the village sarpanch arranged for the materials needed.

There were a total of 54 labourers.

The quarantined labourers decided to paint the government school in Palsana so that they could set an example for others to follow.

The migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other places of the country were very happy with the service provided by villagers.

According to reports, the workers staying at this centre said that they wanted to do something for the village in exchange for good arrangements made by sarpanch and others during the quarantine period.

Their noble efforts were much appreciated and well received by netizens.



