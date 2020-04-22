Quarantined Labourers in Rajasthan Give Government School Fresh Coat of Paint

While India and the world continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic and remain in lockdown, quarantined labourers have just raised the bar in terms of productivity and doing things to stay cheerful.

Migrant labours, who are quarantined, in Sikar in Rajasthan offered their services to the school in which they were housed. They painted the entire school with a fresh coat of white, giving the campus a new look after the village sarpanch arranged for the materials needed.

There were a total of 54 labourers.

Migrant labor were kept in #corona #quarantine in a school in #Sikar, the school hadn't seen a fresh coat of paint in decades, they offered to help, they painted the entire school, this was their way of giving back to the society, the school; this is inspiring, really inspiring ! pic.twitter.com/XRaU0Xdp1j — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) April 22, 2020

The quarantined labourers decided to paint the government school in Palsana so that they could set an example for others to follow.

The migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other places of the country were very happy with the service provided by villagers.

According to reports, the workers staying at this centre said that they wanted to do something for the village in exchange for good arrangements made by sarpanch and others during the quarantine period.

Their noble efforts were much appreciated and well received by netizens.

Poor may not have big pockets, but they definitely have big heart and have a sense of gratitude too. Compare this with the attitude of Upper Middle Class towards the poor and farmers, the most ungrateful lot. — AmberRishi (@AmberRishi) April 22, 2020

You snatched words from me. These are the exact thoughts. How wonderful it would be if news comprise of such stories than of dividing us everyday. — Sonia Minocha/সোনিয়া/ಸೋನಿಯಾ/சோனியா/सोनिया (@SoniaMinochka) April 22, 2020

Wonderful work... — 👉Rise Above HATE 👈 (@hameednihad) April 22, 2020

Hope someone clicks the photo again when children come back to school one day, and feel surprised. How lovely be that reaction be! — Sonia Minocha/সোনিয়া/ಸೋನಿಯಾ/சோனியா/सोनिया (@SoniaMinochka) April 22, 2020

Spirit of India. A big shout out to everyone who facilitated this feat. May we have more men and women like you. — Devina Kothari (@devinakothari) April 22, 2020



