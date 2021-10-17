Queen Elizabeth Advised to Give Up Her Daily Martini, Will Only Enjoy Soft Drinks

Queen Elizabeth has been advised by her doctors to cut down on her intake of alcohol. The Queen, who is known to enjoy a drink often has been advised to forego her evening martini that she usually enjoys daily, Vanity Fair reported. The Queen, who is in good health physically has been seen using a cane for some time now including when she addressed the Welsh Parliament, but little change otherwise has been advised to let go off alcohol apart from only special occasions.

The report quoted two sources close to the Queen that she has been advised to not partake alcohol except for special events in order to ensure she is in the prime of health for her autumn schedule and also before she marks her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year in June. “It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures,” the source was quoted as saying.

After the passing of her husband Prince Philip in April, the Queen, after a period of mourning again stepped out for engagements and events across the country in recent months.

While the Queen mostly enjoys her drink in private, she does it in the evenings and the palace sources have confirmed that she enjoys a dry martini, which is also the favourite of Prince Charles. During dinner time, the Queen is known to also enjoy a glass of sweet wine and her late cousin Margaret Rhodes had said that the monarch also drinks a glass of champagne before bed.

Now, after her doctors’ advice, the Queen will forego all that and instead drink only water and soft drinks, unless there’s some special occasion.

An old report on the Queen’s daily diet and drink had once published that she used to consume four drinks daily but the report said chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for the monarch from 1982-1993 said though she ate four small meals a day that also included afternoon tea and a slice of cake, she drank during lunch on very rare occasions and mostly enjoyed a sweet German wine with dinner.

The Queen is a fan of Dubonnet and gin and last year the Buckingham Palace also brought out its own brand of gin.

The Queen recently took aim at world leaders who ‘talk’ but ‘don’t do’ enough about climate change, in an apparent jibe at those not attending the upcoming COP26 summit. The 95-year-old monarch was overheard making the remarks on a microphone as she opened the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff on Thursday.

