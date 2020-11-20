Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are All Smiles to Read Anniversary Greetings from Great Grandchildren

The pandemic may have disrupted the usual social gatherings of the Royal family of the United Kingdom, but handmade gifts always keep the warmth intact.As Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, their great grandchildren prepared handmade cards for them.

Pictures of the Queen and Prince Philip looking at the handmade cards made were posted on the Royal family's Instagram account on Friday. The cards were made for them by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis. Prince William and Kate Middleton's children surely spent hours creating the colourful greeting, carefully colouring the large 73 on the front and decorating it with spots of red, blue, yellow, green and purple.

The royal toddlers have not been able to see their great-grandparents for several weeks but they made sure their love reached Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Philip are currently in residence together.

The joy that the thoughtful gift brought them was clear to see. The picture was taken by Getty Images' royal photographer, Chris Jackson, in the Oak Room at the royal residence and shows a picture of the couple sitting on a sofa looking over their gifts.

The Queen wore a sapphire and diamond brooch she sported for their honeymoon photo shoot in 1947. She was given the jewellery in 1946 by Sir James Laing & Sons Limited and the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company Limited when she launched the British Princess oil tanker.

The Queen and Philip's royal living room setting is all about comfort rather than grand. It has hints of cream and red cushions to complement the golden curtains, pulled back to show a sweeping view of the castle vista.

The Queen and Prince Philip got married in 1947 in a royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey, marked with an unforgettable photoshoot in the iconic Buckingham Palace.The couple are parents to four children, Prince Charles, 72, Princess Anne, 70, Prince Andrew, 60, and Prince Edward, 56.