Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip 'Rediscovered Happiness Together' During Lockdown: Report

England's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have rediscovered the happiness of their early years together during the coronavirus pandemic according to a British royal expert.

The 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth and 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh are spending their quarantine days at Windsor Castle together. England has imposed a second national lockdown as cases of coronavirus surged. The royal couple had earlier spent their time in Sandringham.

According to DailyMail, royal commentator Katie Nicholl has said that in the past few months the couple have enjoyed spending more time together as most of the royal engagements remained suspended.

Nicholl told Honey that she remembers speaking to a very well-placed source at the time who said while the Queen was, like the rest of the country, very down about the pandemic and not being able to work and being in lockdown, the upside for her was the time that she got to spend with her husband Philip.

Even though the Queen has been working virtually throughout the pandemic, she hasn't been receiving guests.

The couple who have been together for 73 years have spent more time together in the past seven months than they have since their early married life in Malta, where they lived in a villa from 1949 to 1951. It was the only period when the Queen said she lived away from public scrutiny.

Last week the British monarch celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary at Windsor castle, away from family members. However, the couple did receive a colourful handmade card from their great grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were not able to see their great-grandparents for several weeks but they made sure their love reached Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Philip celebrated the milestone occasion.

The picture of the royal couple was shared on the Instagram page of the Royal Family. It was a thoughtful gift indeed and brought the great grandparents joy which was clearly visible.

Queen Elizabeth wore a sapphire and diamond brooch that she had sported for their honeymoon photo shoot in 1947.