Queen Elizabeth Had OCD as a Child, Aligned Pencils in Straight Lines to Feel 'Safe'

Did you know Britain's Queen ELizabeth suffered from obsessive compulsive disorder in her childhood and would arrange her pencils in perfectly straight lines to feel 'safe'? This little known fact about Britain's longest reigning monarch has been revealed in a book.

The book The Governess by Wendy Holden was released last month and has been listed as 'historical and biographical fiction,' on Amazon and Google Books, The Dailymail reported. The book goes on to claim that her teacher Marion Crawford realised it was OCD when Queen Elizabeth II, a young princess then, would straighten up pencils and plates compulsively as a child.

"Marion, whose training encompassed child psychology, now realised she was looking at obsessive compulsion.," an excerpt of the books says. On being asked as to why she would arrange the items, the princess said "Because it makes me feel safe"

However, Marion could never know why the princess sought safety. Obsessive compulsive disorder, also called OCD, is a mental condition in which an individual person feels the need to perform certain routines repeatedly, like washing hands, arranging things in neat patterns. The person is unable to control either the thoughts or activities for more than a short period of time.

Back in 1950, Marion had talked about Queen Elizabeth's habit of being a very 'neat child' who would ensure to keep her belongings 'immaculately tidy', in her book The Little Princesses. She referred to the future queen as 'Lilibet'. Mario was governess to Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, the daughters of the Duke and Duchess of York.

Meanwhile, Natgeo is releasing an hour-long documentary on Queen Elizabeth's life and some lesser known facts about her. Being the Queen is directed by Tom Jennings, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning filmmaker who also has the 2017 documentary Diana: In Her Own Words to his credits. The film on the British queen ises archival material, rare photographs, and unseen accounts of her life.