Queen Elizabeth II Cuts Cake with Sword at G7 Lunch in UK, Video Goes Viral

Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday sent laughter across the diaspora after the 95-year-old cut a cake with a sword at the Big Lunch that was held on the sideline of the G7 summit ta Cornwall, UK. The lunch was hosted organized by the educational charity Eden Project, an indoor rainforest centre, that presented the Queen with a cake to mark her official birthday, which is celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year.

The event that was held for dignitaries from across the world was also attended by the three generations of the Royal family including the Queen, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge to thank volunteers for their work during the pandemic.

It was during this event, the Queen chose to cut the cake with a sword despite a knife being kept on the table. When one of the organisers reminded the Queen of the knife, she promptly replied, “I know there is" and then went onto showcase her sword skills.

The video that was shared by ABC news soon went viral garnering hilarious reactions from global netizens.

Queen Elizabeth II insisted on cutting a cake using a ceremonial sword at an event on the sidelines of the G7 summit.When told there was a knife available instead, the monarch replied, “I know there is! This is something that is more unusual.” https://t.co/Bu2P1lVq7H pic.twitter.com/LCd8sHdGnz — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2021

The Lady of the Cake. pic.twitter.com/S0uJldEGjW— MichaelMcG (@Michael46898990) June 12, 2021

That is brilliant. Our Queen is amazing.— Lord Nargis (@EvoBoozySaddler) June 12, 2021

I love it! Who hasn’t wanted to whack into a cake with a sword?— Laura LaDue (@nutterfrog) June 12, 2021

Gotta love the Queen 👑 ❤️— Tish Bouvier (@tishbouvier) June 12, 2021

The G7 Summit that began on Friday, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first Outreach Session on Saturday emphasise on keeping open supply chains for vaccine raw materials and components to help enhance vaccine production in countries like India.

The session, titled ‘Building Back Stronger - Health’, focused on global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and on strengthening resilience against future pandemics, the government said in a release.

India has been invited as a guest country to the summit of the Group of Seven, made up of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan as well the European Union, along with South Africa, Australia and South Korea, and will be participating virtually. Modi is set to address two breakout sessions on Sunday, as well.

