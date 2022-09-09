Queen Elizabeth II Death: Internet Pours Tributes as 'London Bridge' Goes Down

As Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last at Balmoral on Thursday, the Internet reverberated with the news of the London bridge going down. Britain’s new king, Charles III, said she was a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother” who would be missed around the world. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, witnessing the coming and going of fifteen prime ministers.

Elizabeth’s accession to the throne at the age of 25 was the fourth and last British coronation of the 20th century. Her eldest son, 73-year-old Prince Charles, will take over from her as the royal heir. He has increasingly taken up duties in recent months due to her prolonged ill health.

7 Decades & 15 Prime Ministers but only 1 Queen! Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/SCIUra0izc — Piyu ‍⚕️ Nutrition Jeevi (@PiyuNair) September 9, 2022

#RIP Queen Elizabeth II who has passed away at the age of 96. Elizabeth was the last remaining head of state to have been a veteran of WWII. She served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service as a driver and mechanic. pic.twitter.com/ehFjl5I50q — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) September 8, 2022

The Queen Elizabeth II left this world today to join her husband Philip They will meet after a separation of 1 year and 5 months. It's a really big day for the World #RIP #QueenElizabeth #PrincePhillip pic.twitter.com/da7bOUR4zM — O kingdom (@omabelllll) September 9, 2022

Piccadilly Circus tonight. I know she had a long and good life and she wasn’t really my Queen but she always be part of my life and I’m sad. #QueenElizabeth #maysherestinpeace pic.twitter.com/JC0OLVIDP9 — ✮ RCW ✮ (@RenniePennieBC) September 8, 2022

#QueenElizabeth

London Bridge is down. HM Queen Elizabeth carried out her duties till the very end. 7 decades

15 Prime Ministers

1 Queen Thank you Ma’am#RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/2diPJfp3x2 — Capt. Prakhar (@prakhar1000) September 9, 2022

Elizabeth marked seven decades on the throne on February 6 and was in her Platinum Jubilee year. The record-breaking occasion was marked by four days of public events, but she was able to make only two appearances to acknowledge the massive crowds in her home city of London. It was a similar frenzy during her wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947 as well as her coronation in June 1953, which became the first in the country’s history to be fully televised.

