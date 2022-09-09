Queen Elizabeth II Had 30 Corgis; Here's How Her Love For Dogs Began

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday. Like many, she also had a special love for dogs. However, there was a particular breed that was her favourite. The Queen owned more than 30 dogs of the Corgi breed and has been pictured numerous times with them in her almost 70 years of reign.

The corgi breed dogs are small and short-legged with pointy ears. Queen Elizabeth II’s affection for corgis can be traced back to when the monarch was gifted a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday, according to Vanity Fair.

Soon after being introduced to the pooch, the queen, the eldest daughter of King George VI, established a connection with it. Such was the attachment between the two that the then princess even took Susan on her honeymoon with Prince Philip. The corgi travelled with the queen in the royal carriage while being hidden under a rug

After the death of Susan in 1959, the Queen instructed her estate manager in a letter that the dog be buried in the pet cemetery at Sandringham Estate. Queen Elizabeth II even drew a sketch of the gravestone of Susan that referred to the dog as the faithful companion of the Queen for 15 years, the report added.

The Queen owned many corgis and would often feed them herself whenever possible. She used to take them on daily walks which also served as therapy for her. The Queen even oversaw a corgi breeding program on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Her corgis have been given the affix of Windsor and it is said that the Queen never allowed her dogs to compete in dog shows and neither sold any of them. However, she has given some corgis as gifts.

The Queen stopped the breeding program in her 90s and when asked about it by her advisor, the Queen said that she did not want to leave a young behind after her death.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here