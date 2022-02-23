Queen Elizabeth is Alive But It's Jason Lee Twitter is Worried About

Queen Elizabeth is not dead, unlike what HollywoodUnlocked would have you believe. Founder of the news publication, Jason Lee, has been receiving social media flak for claiming in an HU piece that the Queen had passed away. “Sources close to the Royal Kingdom notified us exclusively that Queen Elizabeth has passed away. She was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead," the exclusive HU article reads. It was a hoax that has been debunked by several publications since the news went viral. Lee, however, stands by his words. “We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace," he tweeted. The Queen recently contracted Covid-19 and this news thus had the capacity to send Twitter into a meltdown. Since the debunking, though, the meltdown has turned into memes.

We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace.— Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 22, 2022

Jason Lee after hearing three knocks and a british accent at his door pic.twitter.com/KMqIqcRYlK— austin (@austinstwt) February 22, 2022

I wanna know who in Buckingham Palace would see #QueenElizabeth passed away in her bed and think to themselves “oh bloody fucking hell, we must phone Jason lee!” pic.twitter.com/729KULRuBG— Sentravin (@SENTRAVlN) February 23, 2022

jason lee when he gets a phone call with a british area code pic.twitter.com/uDKoaVoFLh— ° (@natereIIa) February 22, 2022

Do you think they had to explain to the queen who Jason Lee is? https://t.co/GYKoycLhYU— Daniel Kaluuya If You Are Reading This I Swallow (@WrittenByHanna) February 22, 2022

When Queen Elizabeth is still alive and Jason Lee gets sued pic.twitter.com/wJoZlZSdKf— ً (@kayIachan) February 22, 2022

I don’t trust Jason Lee. Because who is running to tell him Queen Elizabeth died before TMZ???— Chanelle, 🅱️itch (@WomanofGodBitch) February 22, 2022

The Queen to Jason Lee pic.twitter.com/3v37D04OCJ— TeeEff (@tee_eff_effect) February 22, 2022

Jason Lee all day with that post in his drafts pic.twitter.com/6uLRUTb2KU— t (@whatsthetee__) February 22, 2022

As of February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II cancelled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said. “The monarch has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties", a palace spokesman said. Officials confirmed the queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.