Queen Elizabeth Just Hosted a Tea Party for Bear 'Paddington' During Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is not someone we would expect to entertain a clumsy animated bear. However, that is exactly what happened during the celebrations marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. In a clip from BBC’s Party At The Palace, the 96-year-old could be seen interacting with the fictional bear, Paddington during her tea time. The video also gave viewers a rare glimpse of her acting skills. The voice for Paddington was done by Ben Whishaw, while the Queen played herself.

The Party at the Palace video opens with Paddington expressing his gratitude to the Queen for inviting him to the palace. In the following shot, the Queen offers Paddington to have some tea. In its own unique fashion, Paddington pounces on the teapot and drinks directly from the spout. As he does so, the Queen looks at him not in a judgemental way as one might expect, but rather looks fascinatingly. He then goes on to grab a piece of cake but ends up smashing it with his paws. That is when Paddington’s favourite Marmalade sandwich comes in. The bear reaches for his red hat and offers, “Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich? I always keep one for emergencies.”

He then retrieves a sarnie from inside of his iconic red hat and shows it to her. The Queen replies with a smile, “So do I. I keep mine in here.” The Queen reaches for her own marmalade sandwich from her handbag, and adds “For later.”

This rare conversation between Elizabeth and Paddington has become a trending topic on social media. Some are busy making memes, while others are in disbelief. A popular meme page on Instagram, Saint Hoax wondered if it is really the Queen herself in the video. The caption accompanying the hilarious edits of the video read if it is actually the monarch or a deep fake version of her.

What are your thoughts on this clip of the Queen and the fictional character?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.