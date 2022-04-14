Queen Elizabeth's Closest Aide Became her Hairdresser During Covid-19 Pandemic

Revisiting the days when the world came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many moments, and incidents come to mind. One of the ‘in-a-first’ moments was when people took charge of cutting hair themselves and even donned the hat of a hairdresser for their family members.

Turns out, it was not just us who experienced the ups and downs of the pandemic. Queen Elizabeth II also got her hair dressed and groomed at the palace amid the lockdown. The details were revealed by Queen Elizabeth’s closest aide Angela Kelly in an updated version of Kelly’s bestseller, ‘Other Side of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser, and the Wardrobe,’ said a report in Newsweek.

Kelly, nicknamed ‘queen’s gatekeeper’ by the media, has been with Queen Elizabeth for over 20 years and takes care of her personal needs. The 95-year-old monarch, during the pandemic, moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle. Accompanying her were her late husband Prince Phillip and her close staff, including Angela Kelly.

Kelly released a book in 2019 where she elaborately shone a light on her dynamics with the Queen and what is it like to be a personal aide to the Royals of England. Now, in a revised version, set to be released on the occasion of the queen’s platinum jubilee, Kelly will provide details about spending the lockdown with Queen Elizabeth. The updated copy will also talk about various experiences of the queen during the two turmoil-filled years, which also included the death of Prince Phillip.

As reported by Newsweek, Queen’s usual hairdresser Ian Carmichael, who is responsible for the queen’s iconic hairstyle, was not included in the exclusive batch of people who stayed put at the Windsor. As a result, Kelly learned how to cut the Queen’s hair and took up the responsibility of maintaining the queen’s look.

The bestseller published by Harper Collins will also contain anecdotes of the first public appearances of the queen after the lockdown.

