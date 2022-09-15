Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Left Buckingham Palace at 2:22 PM, Here's Why

With a sea of people who had gathered from all across Britain, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall at 2:22 pm on Wednesday. While the timing of leaving the palace could have been a minute or earlier, people were curious as to why the Queen’s coffin left at exactly 2:22 pm.

While Buckingham Palace has not confirmed any reason behind choosing a specific timing to leave for Westminster Hall, a Daily Mail report suggests that it could have been a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s father King George VI. After the death of King George VI, the bells at Westminster Abbey sounded and the Sebastopol bell, which is rung only when a sovereign dies, chimed 56 times- one for each year of his life. The bells stopped chiming at exactly 2:22 pm

Another possible reason behind the timing could have been a connection with the Platinum Jubilee of the monarch which was celebrated in February – the second month of the year- 2022.

However, royal biographer Robert Lacey doesn’t believe that any of these reasons could not be behind the timing of the coffin leaving the palace. “It will have been carefully paced out. It is not plucked out of the air,” he said and added that the coffin left the palace at 2:22 pm to ensure the arrival at Westminster Hall at 3 pm.

For some Christians, the number 222 holds a special place as it signifies unity and love and a personal relationship with God.

Jesus Christ is also believed to have died on the Cross at 3 pm. This indicated that the time of 2.22 pm could have been chosen to ensure the procession arrives at Westminster Hall at the same time.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be at Westminster Hall for the general public to pay their last respect till her funeral on Monday, September 19.

