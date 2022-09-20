Queen Elizabeth's Corgis and Pony Bid Her Farewell at Windsor Castle, Internet Teary-eyed

As Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, poignant images surfaced from the streets of London thronged by mourners. The Queen’s funeral was attended by kings and queens and world leaders, but in the midst of everything, two images were particularly heartbreaking. The Queen’s corgis and Fell pony Carltonlima Emma were led out to witness parts of the funeral procession, and their photos left the Internet teary-eyed. Emma was the Queen’s personal riding horse.

The two pembroke welsh corgis Sandy and Muick, and the pony Emma waited at the Windsor Castle quadrangle while the funeral cortege arrived and were looked after by two members of staff. The three pets welcomed the Queen to the castle on her final journey, according to The Royal Family Channel.

At the end of the funeral today, these two poignant and moving images will resonate with many of us who have much loved pets. Her Majesty’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, and Emma, her pony waiting at home, in Windsor castle to say goodbye pic.twitter.com/hIYY8PSNAy — The Good Grief Trust (@goodgrieftrust) September 19, 2022

So many moments from today just grab you.

My favourite toward the end is Emma, one of the Queens riding ponies, still going strong at the age of 24.

See the Queens headscarf on the saddle.

And the corgis waiting for the Queen to come home to them.

pic.twitter.com/jLWmpR1Ou7 — sandieshoes (@sandieshoes) September 19, 2022

Emma came to say goodbye… it’s the personal and intimate tributes that we’ve seen over the past week that are having the biggest impact on me the Queen is home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w1HgWxoB2H — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) September 19, 2022

This is one of the defining images for me today; the Queen’s fell pony Emma waits for her mistress to come home. She was still riding as recently as June. HM made history; she has become history. A very moving day when so many people came to pay their respects. #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/HjDKkMYwf7 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 19, 2022

I was not emotionally prepared for the Queen's pony and Corgis pic.twitter.com/22qns0Dq5v — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) September 19, 2022

In the presence of Royals, the Queen was buried alongside her father King George VI, her mother Queen Elizabeth and sister Princess Margaret, reuniting in death the family who once called themselves “us four”. The coffin of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, was also transferred to lie alongside her.

