Queen Elizabeth’s English Countryside Manor is up for Rent. But Tenants Can't Bring Cats

Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom is seeking an eligible tenant for her magnificent property at the English countryside in Sandringham for next spring, but there is one condition. The tenants should not bring cats.

The British monarch’s Flitcham Hall property of a six-bedroom manor house on 20,000-acre Sandringham estate in Norfolk is less than two miles from Sandringham House. The property will be available from spring 2021 for £3,750 a month.

The ban on cats, which was first introduced in 2016, is thought to have been brought in after domestic cats killed game birds that had been reared for Royal shooting parties. Even dogs are permitted on 'a house by house basis' in the ultra-posh area. The royal property has its own outdoor swimming pool and tennis court. The new tenants will have to sign up an Assured Shorthold Tenancy for a minimum of three years.

The Sandringham estate website describes Flitcham Hall as the ultimate private country house away from the usual travel destinations and nestled into a private area of the Sandringham Estate. It is located next to the Royal Fruit Farm and offers a beautiful view across the Norfolk countryside. The website describes it as a perfect place for a large family with six bedrooms and three attic rooms. The house also has a reception hall, three reception rooms, kitchen, breakfast room and utility room.

Not only this, but the property also has a rear walled garden, tennis court and a grand wine cellar, as well as a number of brick outbuildings. Located at the end of a long drive, the Queen’s property has a five-acre paddock and field shelter, available on separate negotiation.

Since it is a luxury property, prospective tenants will be vetted to ensure they are suitable. It will also be ensured that they will be expected to live full time in the hall for a minimum period of three years. At Sandringham, visitors can buy local Norfolk produce in Sandringham Café and Gift shop at the Visitors Centre. Visitors can also discover wildlife on waymarked nature trails, whilst in the 243 hectares of dog-friendly Country Park.